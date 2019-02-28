Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis de France Church
Swansea, MA
View Map
Judith Borges Obituary
Judith "Judy" (Barboza) Borges, age 71 of Swansea, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of Arthur M. & Hilda (Machado) Barboza. Prior to retiring, Judy worked as the Property Manager at the Shawomet Gardens Apartments in Somerset. Judy loved to play cards with her friends at the Fall River Council on Aging and playing bingo at the Somerset Council on Aging. She also enjoyed her crazy adventures with her very good friend Michelle. Survivors include her two daughters: Lisa Borges and Lori Borges (partner Deborah Gillette) both of Swansea; godson: Jeffrey Hyde (wife Elizabeth) of Somerset; siblings: Charles Barboza of Fall River & Theresa Hyde of Mississippi; her beloved dog: Max; nieces & nephews. Judy was also the sister of the late Arthur M. Barboza Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in gratitude to Brigham and Womens Hospital to support Transplant Critical Care Fund. Memorial gifts can be made online at www. bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with in memory of *enter name* in the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Judys funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, March 2nd here at 8:45 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Louis de France Church, Swansea at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Friday, March 1st from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 28, 2019
