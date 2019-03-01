Home

Kathryn P. Gomes, 69, of West Wareham, died Sunday February 24, 2019 at Bedford Gardens Nursing Home in New Bedford. She was the wife of Robert S. Gomes, Sr. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Kathryn (Farrell) Marzilli. Mrs. Gomes worked as a deli manager for the Hannaford Supermarket in Middleboro. Survivors include her husband Robert of W. Wareham; her son, Robert S. Gomes, Jr. of Assonet; her daughters, Joyce Gomes and Carolyn Gomes Vieira both of W. Wareham; her sister, Ellen Marzilli Collette of Westport, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, the late Susan Marzilli Medeiros and Carolyn Marzilli Landy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), Wareham from 12 to 3 PM. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccg funeralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 1, 2019
