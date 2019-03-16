|
|
Loretta G. (Jolivet) Carvalho - Synnott, 95, of Fall River passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center, she would have celebrated her 96th birthday on April 4th. She was wife of the late Joseph E. Carvalho and the late James Synnott. Born in Fall River, she was daughter of the late Hormidas and Gloria (Moreau) Jolivet. Survivors include a son: Joseph E. Carvalho of Fall River; a brother: Norman Jolivet; 3 grandchildren: Craig, Mark and Joanne; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport and burial in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www. potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 16, 2019