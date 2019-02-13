|
Lorraine T. Cote, 90, passed into Eternal Life on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Cyprien & Alice (Lebel) Cote; sister of the late Lucienne Thibault, Jeannette Van Brunt, Marcelle Karcher, Wilma Cote, and Alice Prevost. She is survived by nieces Vivianne (Prevost) Lokken and husband Lyman; Jocelyn (Cote) Mello and husband Alfred; great nieces and nephews. A graduate of Durfee High School in 1947, she worked 40 years for Beneficial Finance Co. serving as Business Womens Manager in Fall River and Marketing Service Manager in Taunton. In Fall River, she was a parishioner of St. Mathieus Church and a member of the Allegro Glee Club for 20 years. She was a member of the choir and Womens Guild at Our Lady of Fatima Church, New Bedford and served as Reader of the Word and Minister of the Eucharist. In 1993, she was awarded the Marian Medal by the Bishop for outstanding devotion and service. Her joy was living on Long Pond, Lakeville where she was an avid swimmer. Summers on the lake were spent with family and friends enjoying boat rides, playing cards, and a little Bud Light. She enjoyed regular trips to California, Minnesota, and Florida. She will always be remembered for her cheerful nature, generosity, and loving spirit. The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks in New Bedford for their caring service where Lorraine was a resident for the pas 6 years. Her funeral will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from the Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford. Calling hours from 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4256 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford. Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For online tribute / directions www.rock-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 13, 2019