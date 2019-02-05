|
Lucille B. Plante, age 99, of Somerset, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center, Somerset. She was the wife of the late, Gaston R. Plante, Sr. Lucille was born in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late, Honore Boule and Anna (Rivard) Boule. Lucille previously lived in Tiverton, RI., for twenty- five years, as well as in Ft. Lauderdale and Hobe Sound FL. Lucille was a parishioner of the St. Christophers Parish in Tiverton and St. Annes Church in Fall River. She was a member of Children of Mary and the Ladies of St. Annes Sodality, as well as a Charter member of the Friends of St. Annes of St. Annes Hospital. Lucille is survived by two children, Pauline Santoro of Swansea, and Therese Higgins of Tiverton, eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Lucille was also the mother of the late Gaston R. Plante Jr., and sister of the late, Jeannette Seguin, Normand Boule and Raymond Boule and Rev. Roland B. Boule. Lucilles funeral will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Marys Cathedral Spring St. Fall River. Visitation will be held on prior from 8:00AM to 9:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucilles name to Clifton Hospice Services 391 Hanover St. Fall River MA. 02720. On behalf of Lucilles family, they would like to give their sincere thanks to the staff of Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center and Clifton Hospice Service. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 5, 2019