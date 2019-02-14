|
Luisa M. (Viveiros) Carvalho, 84, of Fall River passed away February 2, 2019 at Crawford Nursing Home. She was the widow of Constantino Carvalho. Born in Bretanha, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Joaquim and Elena (Medeiros) Viveiros. Mrs. Was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and above anything else, enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her sons: Octavio Carvalho and his wife Rachael of N. Smithfield, RI, Fernando Carvalho of Portugal, Robert Carvalho and his wife Alda of Fall River, Julio Carvalho of Fall River, Mario Carvalho of Fall River and Paul Carvalho of Fall River; 6 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Clara Carvalho and Leonardo Carvalho and had 2 brothers and 2 sisters predecease her. Memorial Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 14, 2019