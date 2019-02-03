Home

Manuel P. Faria, 56, of Fall River, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019. He leaves his mother, Maria S. (Bernardo) Faria; three children, Manuel Faria, Jr., Timothy Faria and Linda Pereira all of Fall River; five grandchildren, Christian Faria, Nyasia Silva and Cohen, Logan and Jordan Pereira; five siblings, Jose Faria, Maria F. Desilva and her husband Anthony, Analia Matos and her husband Manuel all of Fall River, Regina Amaral and her hus- band Americo of Somerset and Silvino Faria of Fairhaven and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Jose M. Faria. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Febr- uary 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 3, 2019
