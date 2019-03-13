Manuel S. Albergaria, 84, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Sunday with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Olivia (Medeiros) Albergaria. Born in Capelas, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Lupacio and Elvita (Vieira Perreira) Albergaria. For all his life, Manny worked in construction. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing poker and spending time with his family. He leaves his son, Thomas Albergaria of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Jarrod and Marissa Albergaria of San Antonio, Texas and Justin Albergaria of Johnston, R.I.; six great-grandchildren, Maybre, Faith, Charleigh, Crosby, Atticus and Josiah Albergaria; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late David Albergaria. His funeral will be held on Friday at 8:00AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:00AM. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amedisys (formerly Beacon Hospice) 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Published in The Herald News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary