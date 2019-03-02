|
|
Maria "Calmerinha" (Pacheco) Amaral, 91, widow of Virgilio Amaral, passed away Tue. 2/26 in Somerset Ridge. Born in Agua Retorta, daughter of the late Jose Canto and Conceicao Pereira. She had worked as a sewing machine operator for Louis Hand for many years. She leaves: 5 children, Manuel Amaral (wife Shelley), Virgilio P. Amaral (wife Filomena), Maria Ouellette all of Fall River, Connie Carreiro (husband Belarmino) of Portugal and Gloria Lafond (husband William) of Berkley; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, 3 siblings, Manuel Canto, Dos Anjos Thomas, and Judith Carreiro all of Portugal; and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Conceicao Pereira. The family would like to thank the staff of the Somerset Ridge and Compassionate Care Hospice for the excellent care. Funeral Mon at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Saint Anthony of Padua Church at 11am. Interment St Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours Sun 1-4. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 2, 2019