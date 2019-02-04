|
Maria Eduarda (Viana) Tavares 86, of Assonet, MA passed away on February 2nd at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Luis Tavares. Born in Porto Formoso, St. Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Maria Conceicao (Elias Soares) and Francisco Viana. She had worked in the Garment Industry and then was a Homemaker. She was a comm- unicant of St Bernard Parish. She is survived by a daug- hter Connie Tripp (Husband Steven) and a son Frank Tavares (Wife Kristy). She was the loving grandmother of Francesca, Hunter and Phoebe. She was the step grandmother of Tiffany and Kerri and the step great grandmother Noah, Jack, Logan and Cera. In addition, she is survived by a brothers Robert Viana (wife Gina) and Gilberto Viana. Sisters are Esmeralda Rodrigues (husband Gil), Esm- enia Barbosa (Husband Antero) and was the sister of the late Humberto Viana. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 5 to 8 PM. Her Funeral will be held Wednesday at 9am from the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA with a 10am Mass at St. Bernard's Church in Assonet. Burial will be private. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019