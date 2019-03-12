Home

Maria H. daEstrella Obituary
Maria H. daEstrella, 94, of Fall River passed away March 10, 2019 at Kimwell Nursing & Rehabilitation. Born in San Antonio, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Francisco and Angelina Rego. Ms. daEstrella had worked for many years as a Machine Operator for the former Quaker Fabric of Fall River. Survivors include her sisters: Angelina Machado of Canada and Maria Borges of Portugal; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5-7 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 12, 2019
