Maria Isabel (Lezandro) Araujo 69, of Tiverton, RI passed away on February 9th, 2019. She was the widow of Mario Teixeira. Born in Saint Michael, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Maria Isabel (Custodio) and John Lezandro. She had formerly worked as a Seamstress at Rondo Garment. She was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish. She is survived by her children Joseph Araujo, Richard Araujo and Michelle Soares. She also leaves 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her siblings Ermelinda Costa, Neves Cordeiro, Natalie Bonifacio and Gloria Medeiros. She was the sister of the late Jose Lezandro, Escolastica "Connie" Vieira and John M. Lezandro. Visitation from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday at 9am from the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River with a 10 am Mass at Good Shepherd Church. Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 12, 2019