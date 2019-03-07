|
Maria Jose (Pacheco) Cabral, 89, of Fall River passed away March 5, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. She was the widow of Joseph F. Cabral. Born in Furnas, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Carmen (Pacheco) Elizardo. Mrs. Cabral was a dedicated communicant of Santo Christo Church, Fall River and above all else, loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter: Maria Cordeiro and her husband Joe of Fall River; her sons: Joe Cabral and his wife Mary of Westport and Tony Cabral and his wife Rosa of Swansea; her granddaughters: Lindsey Cabral and Maegan Cabral; her sister Maria Pacheco of Fall River; her brother: Manuel Pacheco of Fall River; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph Elizardo and Maria Guilherme. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 8 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River, MA. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5-8 PM. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 7, 2019