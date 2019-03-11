|
Mary Ann C. (Szynal) Bouchard, 82, of Fall River passed away March 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. She was the widow of Roland L. Bouchard. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Thaddeus and Victoria (Kogut) Szynal. Mrs. Bouchard had worked for J & J Laundry before ret- iring. She enjoyed bowling and wrestling. Survivors include her sons: Robert Bouchard and his wife Laura of Fall River, David Bouchard of Somerset, James Bouchard of Somerset, Richard Bouchard of Somerset and Raymond Bouchard and his wife Linda of Fall River; her sisters: Eleanor Bugara of Fall River and Dorothy Janzekovich of Swansea; her brothers: Thaddeus Szynal of Fall River and Walter Szynal of Fall River; 1 grandchild; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Cheryl OKeefe. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7:30 AM from the Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffinton St. Swansea, MA 02777. Ento- mbment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Annes name can be made to St. Louis de France Church. www.BoykoMemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2019