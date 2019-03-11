Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 678-5121
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:30 AM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Louis de France Church
56 Buffinton St.
Swansea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bouchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann C. Bouchard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann C. Bouchard Obituary
Mary Ann C. (Szynal) Bouchard, 82, of Fall River passed away March 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. She was the widow of Roland L. Bouchard. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Thaddeus and Victoria (Kogut) Szynal. Mrs. Bouchard had worked for J & J Laundry before ret- iring. She enjoyed bowling and wrestling. Survivors include her sons: Robert Bouchard and his wife Laura of Fall River, David Bouchard of Somerset, James Bouchard of Somerset, Richard Bouchard of Somerset and Raymond Bouchard and his wife Linda of Fall River; her sisters: Eleanor Bugara of Fall River and Dorothy Janzekovich of Swansea; her brothers: Thaddeus Szynal of Fall River and Walter Szynal of Fall River; 1 grandchild; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Cheryl OKeefe. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7:30 AM from the Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffinton St. Swansea, MA 02777. Ento- mbment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Annes name can be made to St. Louis de France Church. www.BoykoMemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now