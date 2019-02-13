The Herald News Obituaries
|
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
951 Stafford Road
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
Mary C. Connie (Pereira) Furtado passed away peacefully at the age of one-hundred on February 9, 2019 at the Fall River Jewish Home after a short illness. Born in Fall River, she was the widow of Manuel Tacky Furtado and a daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Souza) Pereira. Mrs. Furtado worked for fifty-four years as a machine operator mainly at the former Louis Hand Company. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, the Sucordium Club of the former Sacred Hearts Academy, and served on the Board of Directors of the Melody Senior Club. She was also a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Anthony of Padua Parish. She leaves her daughter, Sr. Beverly Furtado, SUSC; her sister, Alice Cabral and her husband Joseph; brothers, William and Lawrence Pereira; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her siblings, Mary Pereira, Evangeline Leite, Olivia Arruda, Delphina Ferreira, Justina Raposa, Manuel, Louis, Carlos, Joseph and Arthur Pereira pre-deceased her. Her Funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Road, Fall River at 9:00 AM. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will take place on Friday from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Furtados memory may be made to the Southcoast Visiting Nurse Hospice Care, 200 Mill Road Suite 120 Fairhaven, MA 02719 or the Holy Union Sisters, P.O. Box 410 Milton, MA 02186. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 13, 2019
