Michael C. Carreiro, 40, of Fall River, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March, 2, 2019 at home. He was born in Fall River, son of Charles J. Carreiro of Abington, MA and Denise M. Sullivan and her husband Lawrence of Little Compton, RI. Mr. Carreiro was a self-employed master electrician and had worked for various area contracting companies. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and competing in Jiu Jitsu tournaments. He was a devoted Christian and had been attending Redemption Fellowship Church of Fall River. Survivors along with his parents include his 2 sons: Bradley Carreiro and Lyndon Carreiro, both of Somerset; 2 sisters: Bonnie Ann Ferreira of NH and Erin Lynn Sprague of Coventry, RI; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-8 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SSTAR, 386 Stanley St., Fall River, MA 02720. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice. com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 5, 2019