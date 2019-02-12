Home

Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
35 Lake Rd.
Tiverton, MA
Olive M. Eva Obituary
Olive M. (Teiseira) Eva, age 101, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Saint Elizabeths Manor. She was the wife of the late Richard James Eva. Born in Warren, RI a daughter of the late Manuel and the late Mary (Freitas) Teiseira she was a resident of Tiverton for over 70 years. A graduate of Union Hospital School of Nursing she was a nurse supervisor for Union Hospital, as well as many prominent physicians and Dr. vonTrapp for 13 years, in Adamsville before her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Madeleine Sophie Church where she served as a sacristan and was also an avid gardener, reader and knitter. She is survived by one daughter, Rosemary Eva of Tiverton. She was the sister of the late, Mary F. Costa, Anna DaCosta, Rose Cirillo, Eva Jacobson, Angelina Teiseira, Helen Teiseira, and Frank, Joseph and Antonio Costa. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 13 at 10:00 AM in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 35 Lake Rd., Tiverton followed by burial in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to, St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 35 Lake Rd., Tiverton, RI 02878. For tributes and directions, www.wilbur-romano.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 12, 2019
