Paul B. Northrup, 76 of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away February 6, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Charlene A. (Weaver) Northrup. Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Bernard H. Northrup and the late Mary G. (Lynch) Northrup. He was a direct descendant of Joseph Northrup who landed in Boston July 26, 1637, one of the original settlers of Milford, Connecticut, in 1639. He resided in Tiverton since 1969 and was the first Town Administrator of Tiverton. He had diligently strived and campaigned for a Town Charter and as a member of the Tiverton Democratic Town Committee he believed in a bi-partisan effort to conceive such an instrument. A graduate of De La Salle Academy in Newport, he received a degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bryant University majoring in Accounting and Finance. He was a brother of Alpha Theta Chi fraternity at Bryant. He attended the University of Rhode Island and Bryant for numerous post-graduate courses. Paul served as an intern in the United States Senate for Senator Claiborne Pell and served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Rhode Island Army National Guard in the Adjutant General Intelligence Section. He earned the expert marksmanship medal with a rifle. Throughout his life, he was committed to community service. He was treasurer and member of the administrative board of North Tiverton Fire District, the former Tiverton Water Authority, and the Tiverton Wastewater District. He was president and a member of the board of directors of Employee Assistance Program. He had served as Town Clerk of Tiverton, Clerk of Probate Court, Clerk of the Board of Canvassers, Tax Collector, chairman of the Board of Assessors, and vice-chairman of the Budget Committee. He was formerly controller of Arch Lighting Group, materials manager and cost accounting manager of Jay Printing Company and Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. In 1969, he was recognized by the Boeing Company for partaking in the financial administration at Avica Corporation in the production of fuel systems for Saturn V rockets and the lunar module for the first lunar landing. Paul was a communicant of Holy Ghost Parish and was a member of the Finance Committee since 1980, a former member of the Tiverton Democratic Town Committee serving as treasurer and chairman, a member of the Business Advisory Board of Bristol Community College and a board member of the Bristol Workforce Investment Board. He was a volunteer for the , , Catholic Charity Appeal, a coach in Little League for twelve years, a former member of the Rhode Island City and Town Managers Association, Rhode Island Association of Assessing Officers, Town Clerks Association, National Association of Accountants, and Knights of Columbus. Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Geoffrey Charles Northrup and his wife Fadra of Swansea and Andrew Paul Northrup and his companion Mary Farias of Tiverton, three granddaughters, Carisa L. Northrup of Westport, Lauren E. Northrup of Swansea, and Sara A. Northrup of Westport, a deceased brother, Stephen D. formerly of Jamestown, RI, one surviving brother, Joseph W. of Newport, a sister, Mary Ann Otto and her husband Thomas of Avon, IN, and several nieces and a nephew. His wake will be at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI on Sunday, February 10, from 2 PM to 4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 11, at 10:00AM, at Holy Ghost Church, 316 Judson St., Tiverton, RI. Interment will be at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown, RI. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the medical staff at the Charlton Memorial Hospital, Atwood Wing, 5th Floor, for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Ghost Church, or spending an hour with Jesus at Our Lady of Peace chapel in the Holy Ghost parish center. Condolences and additional information available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 8, 2019