Raymond R. Allard Jr., 87, of Ass- onet, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of forty-three years to Helen (Silvia) Avila Allard. Raymond was born in Milford, MA, the son of the late Raymond R. Allard Sr. and Florence (Bicknell) Allard. Mr. Allard served his country during the Korean War with the United States Air Force. He worked for the Fall River Electric Light Company | National Grid for 38 years. Raymonds hobbies included maintaining the pipe organ at the Fall River Durfee Theatre and attending vintage airplane shows. He also was a longtime active member of both the Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of American Theater Organ Society and the South East New England Theater Organ Society. Raymond served many years in several capa- cities at the United Church of Assonet. One of his many accomplishments was rebuilding and electrifying the church antique bell tower clock. He always cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Survivors besides his wife are six daughters: Carol (Allard) Melody and her husband Robert of Westport; Cathy (Allard) Sunderland of Fall River; Ruth Avila R.N. of Reno, NV; Lois Needham Wilding R.N. of Fall River; Eunice Avila of Fall River; and Rebecca McGuire and her husband Joseph of Berkley; eleven grandchildren: Kristen, Cory, Katie, Amy, Ellen, William, Rebekah, Rachael, Joseph, Shannon and Kaitlyn; a brother: Walter Allard and his wife Jacqueline of Hernando, FL; along with many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All Services for Mr. Allard are private at the request of the family. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the United Church of Assonet, 9 North Main Street, Assonet, MA 02702 All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. Published in The Herald News on Mar. 17, 2019