Raymond R. Cousineau, 74, of Fall River, husband of Laura (Dispirito) Cousineau, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Rouville and Rita (Barrette) Cousineau. Prior to his retirement, he was a Lab Manager for the Naval Underwater Warfare Center in Newport. He loved dancing, music, and passionately playing the clarinet and saxophone in his high school band, the "Corvairs". He also enjoyed family cookouts, get-togethers, cruises, and traveling to such places as Florida, Italy, and England. An avid sports fan, he was especially fond of the Patriots and Red Sox. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, he served our country as an electrician in the United States Air Force for four years, finalizing his service on a remote tour of duty in Galena, Alaska. He was a 1962 graduate of Msg. Prevost High School, where he played baseball and basketball. A past Grand Knight, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 86 of Fall River, Our Lady of the Roses Legion of Mary, St. Marys Cathedral Seniors, and the International Order of Alhambra. In his younger years, Raymond trained altar servers at Holy Rosary Parish, and coached, assisted, and umpired for youth baseball. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Besides his wife of 53 years, he leaves: his children, Laurie- Anne Crumley (Roy) and Jamie R. Cousineau, both of Fall River, and Christine Ouellette (Richard) of Florida; six grandchildren, Justin B. Cousineau, Jared Crumley, Mackenzie Crumley, Spencer Ouellette (Alyssa), Olivia Kovach (Andrew) and Samantha Ouellette (fiance Jack McKerrell); one great-grandchild, Arianna R. Cousineau; a brother, Roger Cousineau (Muriel) of Fall River; sister, Annette Lapointe (late-husband Henri) of Fall River; sister-in-law, Debra Cousineau; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Bryon R. Cousineau and brother of the late Dennis Cousineau. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff at Anne's Hospital for the compassionate care Raymond received in St. James, St. Catherine's, and the ICU. His Funeral will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass of Christian burial to be offered in St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours will take place on Thursday from 5-8 PM.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 6, 2019