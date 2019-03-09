|
Richard Golen, 69, of Coventry passed away March 2, 2019 at the Coventry Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late John T. and Mary (Kosmo) Golen. Mr. Golen was a communicant of the former Holy Cross Church. He was the brother of Victoria Richard of Dartmouth. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday at 9 AM from the Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, Rockland St., Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5 | 7 PM. www.BoykoMemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 9, 2019