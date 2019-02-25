|
Rita C. (Mercier) Lussier, 87, of Fall River passed away February 22, 2019 at Fall River Heathcare following a long illness. She was the widow of Charles J. Lussier to whom she was married for 40 years. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Adelard and Mary (Bergeron) Mercier. Mrs. Lussier worked for many years as a Seamstress at the former Louis Hand Company. She was a longtime mem- ber of Unite! and enjoyed playing cards, traveling, trips to the casino and above all, spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter: Janet Rego and her hus- band Lino of Sebring, FL; her grandchildren: Tara Powell, Adam Conner and Joshua Rego; her great granddaughter: Tenley Conner; several nie- ces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jeanne Cadieux, Gertrude Correia, Alfred, Robert and George Mercier and wife of the late William E. Pratt. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday at 9 AM with a service beginning at 10 AM at South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 PM. www.SouthCoastFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 25, 2019