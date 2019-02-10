|
Ruth Miriam Boothroyd 95 of Riverview, FL, passed away on January 25, 2019, at the Crossings at Riverview. She was born on December 24, 1923 in Worcester, MA to Rose (Wilkinson) and Frank Parkhurst. She graduated from the BMC Durfee High School in 1932 and was accepted to Bridgewater State College but deferred and never had the opportunity to attend due to the start of World War II and her decision to move to San Diego, CA to be with her husband Elmer who had joined the Marines. She worked many years as a civilian dental assistant for the Navy. She was a long time member of Morrison United Methodist Church in Wildwood, FL. Ruth and Elmer enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Ruth was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Cantrell of Pine Mountain, GA, her son Roger and his wife Mary Armstrong of Brandon, FL, two granddaughters Kelly Kingsfield (husband Jeff) and Michelle Howard (husband Kenny), and two step-grandsons Brannon and Sean Cantrell, and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband Elmer of 65 years and her brother Arthur. Family and friends and invited to attend a luncheon and celebration of Ruths life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the home Roger and Mary at 4645 John Moore Road, Brandon, FL Brandon, FL. A private burial will take place later at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of Ruth to support the USF College of Behavioral and Community Sciences Mom's Project Endowment. Checks can be sent to 13301 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. MHC 1111 Tampa, FL 33612. Please make checks payable to the USF Foundation Inc. and include Mom's Project Endowment in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at https://giving.usf.edu/online/gift/f/536003/
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 10, 2019