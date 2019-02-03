|
Sayra P. Flynn, 76, longtime resident of Westport, MA, passed away on January 30, 2019 after a long illness in the presence of her loved ones. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Florence Dion. She graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Hearts in 1960 and graduated from Massachusetts College of Art in 1964. She earned her teacher certification at University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. She was an elementary art teacher in Hopkinton, MA and more recently, a Title I teacher at the Potter school in Dartmouth, MA. She was a voracious reader and was a regular visitor to the Westport public library. Her many interests included current events and politics, history, nature, cooking, and opera. Sayra was an enthusiastic member of the Tiverton Community Chorus, and participated in the special events committee and livestrong programs at the Fall River YMCA and was a Southcoast Cancer Center patient advisory board member. She cherished her lifelong friends and friends from all chapters of her life. She leaves behind a son: Dominic Flynn and Christine (Jolly) of Lincoln, NE; a daughter: Bridget and Kevin March of Upper Montclair, NJ; her longtime companion: Jack Considine of Revere Beach, MA; two granddaughters: Haleigh Flynn and Katherine March; a brother: J. Peter Dion and his wife Patty of Santa Cruz, CA; a sister Alice Dion of New Bedford, MA; and many nieces and nephews. At Sayra's request services are private. Donations in her memory may be to Fall River YMCA, 199 N. Main St., Fall River, MA 02720 or ymcasouthcoast.org and Habitat for Cats, PO Box 79571, Dartmouth, MA 02747 or habitatforcats.org. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potter funeralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 3, 2019