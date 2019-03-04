Home

Sherrie L. Pomprowicz

Sherrie L. Pomprowicz Obituary
Sherrie L. (Raposa) Pomprowicz, 54, of Dartmouth, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family after a 3 1/2 year battle with colon cancer. She was the wife of Edward Pomprowicz, Jr. Born in Fall River, daughter of William J. and Pauline M. (Fernandes) Raposa, she had lived in Dartmouth since 1981. Prior to retirement in 2017, she was store manager/sales representative for Sherwin Williams, a job she loved for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling with her family, sewing, cooking, gardening, going to the beach and hosting at her home, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Including her husband and parents, she is survived by 2 sons: Edward Pomprowicz III and his companion Mary Clare Blais of Dartmouth and Joseph E. Pomprowicz and his wife Nicole of Dartmouth; a brother: Christopher W. Raposa and his wife Christine of CT; a sister: Jodie M. Lewis and her hus- band Matthew of CT; 2 grandchildren: Chloe Pomprowicz and Edward Pomprowicz IV; 2 step-grandchildren: Noah Kayulu and Cyrus Kayulu; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. George Church, Westport at 10:00 AM. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday from 9 - 10 AM prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 4, 2019
