|
|
Suzanne F. (Levesque) Correia, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. She was the loving wife of Robert Correia for 58 memorable years. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Fernande A. (Rioux) Levesque. Besides her husband Bob, she is survived by four children: Brian Correia and his girlfriend Karen Shriner, Jeffrey Correia and his wife Judit Irigoyen-Perez, Greg Correia, Lynn Correia and her husband Robert Almeida; twelve grandchildren: Evan, Ian, Liam, Abby, Kassandra, Kamrin, Kobi, Colin, Nathan, Peyton, Aryonna and Lushea. She is predeceased by her brother, Ronald Levesque. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who radiated love to all those near and dear to her. Sues Funeral Mass will take place at St. Rose & St. Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick, RI on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church prior to Mass from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or online at www.shriners hospitalsforchildren.org. For full obituary, go to carpenter jenks.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 9, 2019