Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Vivianne R. Chouinard

Vivianne R. Chouinard Obituary
Vivianne R. (Bileau) Chouinard, 83, of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019,at Charlton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Emile Chouinard and Edward Charette. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Marie Anne (Tessier) Bileau. A homemaker, she centered her life around her family. She also worked various jobs throughout her life. Mrs. Chouinard had a powerful and lasting influence on everyone she met. Even her great-grandchildren followed her love of song and activities. She leaves five children, George, Jeanne, Pauline, Normand and Richard; Five siblings, Noella, Aline, Jeannette, Roland and Helene. Ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. with a funeral service at 4:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St.Fall River. Cremation to follow. Donations may be made to Alzheimers Assn. 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 18, 2019
