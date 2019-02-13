Home

Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
William H. Senay Jr.

William H. Senay Jr. Obituary
William H. Senay, Jr, 62, of Dartmouth, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital following a brief illness. He was the son of the late William H. Senay, Sr. and the late Laura (Beardsworth) Senay Evans. Mr. Senay was born in Fall River and was a longtime resident of the city before moving to Dartmouth. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a printer for the city of Fall River where he was an employee for 34 years. He was also a personal care assistant for Thomas Collins for 8 years. Survivors include his partner of 39 years: Carlton A. Lima of Little Compton; and his nephew: Buddy Smith of Fall River . He was the brother of the late Lee Ann Pruitt. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln., Middletown, RI 02842. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www. potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 13, 2019
