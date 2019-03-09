William P. Bill Black, age 80, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late Elaine (Dempsey) Black. Born in Fall River, MA a son of the late Francis and the late Irene (Riley) Black he was a longtime resident of Westport. A graduate of Coyle Cassidy High School in Taunton he was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard serving as a Captain. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Rhode Island. As a Plant Manager, he worked for Raytheon, Hammel Dahl and Kennedy Valve before becoming owner and president of J.F. Moran Company and J.F. Moran Trucking Company for over 30 years. A true outdoorsman and sportsman he was a member of the Narragansett Gun Club and the Fall River Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, boating and skeet and trap shooting. He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Betty Robson and her husband George of Lincoln, RI and Victoria Vicki Black Corey and her husband Brian Corey, Jr.; three brothers, F. Robert Black, Michael Black and James Black; three sisters, Eleanor Furtado, Eileen Kelly and Margaret Maccarone; four grandchildren, Daphne and Ethan Robson and Aidan and Sam Corey; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Clifton nursing and hospice staff for their care and compassion. His visitation was held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12:00 PM | 1:30 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, MA followed by a private funeral service. Contributions may be made in his honor to Southcoast VNA Hospice, 200 Mill Rd., St. 120, Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions and tributes, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary