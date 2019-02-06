Home

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Hillsdale, MI
View Map
Angela "Angel" (Cardina) Beck


Angela "Angel" (Cardina) Beck Obituary
Angela "Angel" Beck, age 87, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 19, 1931 in Buffalo, New York to Joseph & Anna (Amarose) Cardina. Angel was married June 14, 1952 to Franklin F. Beck Jr. and he preceded her in death in 1999.
Angel was the co-owner and operator of Frank Beck Chevrolet in Hillsdale. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, member of the Presidents Club at Hillsdale College and the Friends of St. Peter's Free Medical Clinic in Hillsdale. Angel and Frank were inducted into the Michigan Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011.
Surviving are six children, Kathleen Beck of Ann Arbor, Stephen of Nashville, TN, Peter (Linda) of Edisto Beach, SC, Robert (Elise) of Buffalo, NY, Franklin of Hillsdale and David (Lisa Buzo) of Jonesville; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two siblings, Dorothy Hausle and Anne Marie Peters, both of Buffalo, NY.
Angel was preceded in death by her parents, husband Franklin and three siblings, Isabelle Cooley, Joseph Cardina Jr. and Helen Reilly.
A memorial mass for Angel Beck will take place Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Private family interment will take place at a later date in Buffalo, New York. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Angel Beck are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County, St. Anthony Catholic Church or a .
For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019
