Beatrice Sydney Stone, 66, of Reading, passed away on February 11, 2019 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born April 26, 1952 in Bowling Green, OH to Sidney Conkil and Doris Winifred (Dimick).
A visitation to celebrate the life of Beatrice Sydney Stone will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Senior Center from 2-5 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Perennial Park Legacy Club.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 12, 2019
