Clifford E. "Cliff" Spicer, age 61, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Laurels of Coldwater. He was born April 4, 1957 in Albion, Michigan to Jack and Nancy (Truax) Spicer Sr. Cliff married Angela Greek on February 14, 1997 and she survives.
A celebration of life for Clifford Spicer will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 4, 2019
