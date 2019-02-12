|
|
Darlene T. Wolf of Hillsdale, Michigan formerly of Belleville, Michigan passed away on Sunday February 10, 2019 at the Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. She was born on April 30, 1937 in Duluth, Minnesota to Albert and Ida Pilon.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard Wolf; three children, Jeanette Fix, Darcy (Brian) Mayotte and Adam Coleman; two step-children, Toni (Joel) Dale and Scott (Debbie) Wolf; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and one sister, Maureen (Gus) Quinn.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; two children, Mike Coleman and Leonard Coleman; one brother, Lloyd Pilon; one son-in-law, Ronald Fix and one brother-in-law, Bill Quinn.
Darlene and her husband attended Hillsdale Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed playing the bass guitar and had a passion for writing and was very active on Facebook. Darlene was also the Co-Owner of Cool Cone in Belleville, Michigan where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an animal lover and truly enjoyed donating to many organizations.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held at the Hillsdale Assembly of God Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Charles Crowder officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to .
Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
HAMPTON FUNERAL HOMES – HILLSDALE
517-437-0605
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 12, 2019