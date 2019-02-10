|
|
|
David Wayne Risk Sr. 67, of Allen, passed away on February 7, 2019 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. He was born July 5, 1951 in Hillsdale to Lowell R and Louise I (Berry) Risk.
Funeral services for David will be Monday, February 11, 2019 1 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel, Quincy with Pastor Mark Case officiating. Interment will follow in North Lawn Cemetery, North Adams. Visitation will be held Sunday February 10, from 2- 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
