Gary Robert Ziegler, 77, of Hanover, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born July 23, 1941 to Vernon and Mae E. (Oestrike) Ziegler.
Funeral services for Gary Robert Ziegler will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillsdale with Pastor Dan Johnson officiating. Interment will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019
