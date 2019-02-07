|
|
Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Gary Robert Ziegler.
Gary was given life by his creator and was born on July 23, 1941 the child of Vernon A. Ziegler and Mae (Oestrike) Ziegler. In 1941 he received the gift of Holy Baptism and become a child of God. On May 20, 1956 he publicly confessed his faith and was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale. He received the precious gift of the Lord's life-giving body and blood!
On January 19, 1964 he was married to Nancy J. Dunbar and they were married for 15 years. He was blessed with the gift of children, Kurt, Derick, and Bryant. God blessed Gary's life with many special people as he served God in his vocations at home, church, work and in the community. Gary served as an electrician, graduating from Coyne Electrical School of Chicago in 1964 and worked at Aeroquip from 1966 until 1986. In 1986 he was injured in a car accident and had to recover. He continued to have many other interests. His other interests included farming, hunting, fishing, antique cars and drinking coffee with family and friends.
Finally, on February 5, 2019 God blessed Gary with a holy death and took him home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our brother Gary Robert Ziegler.
Funeral services for Gary Robert Ziegler will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale with Pastor Dan Johnson officiating with a luncheon to follow. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Litchfield. Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Gary's family would like to thank Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility for the wonderful care that was given to Gary.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Hope Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019