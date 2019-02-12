|
Rev. Glenn E. Wickard, 91, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, passed away at 5:33 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville. He was born October 25, 1927, in Jerry City, Ohio, the son of Ray & Bessie (Root) Wickard, who preceded him in death.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 13 at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, Ohio, with his grandson, Rev. Wesley Wickard officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bible Methodist Camp.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 12, 2019
