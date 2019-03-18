|
James Henry Hersha, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Grand Ledge, Michigan. A family man through and through, he was surrounded by his family.
James was born January 21, 1928 in Woodbridge Township, Michigan to Karl and Ilo (Merrick) Hersha. Raised in a family of 11 children, James was an incredible athlete who played on a minor league baseball team before starting his career at Consumer's Energy. He and his wife Betty Jean raised their four children on their farm, where James started every morning at 4am with his farm chores, worked a full day as a lineman for Consumer's, and went home to tend his farm again… and looked back fondly on every minute of it. He loved to golf, eat, and above all, be with his family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean, his parents, and his brothers.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Susan (Kirk) Slater, Julie (Emil) Kletke, Scott (Blair) Hersha, and Janine Risner; his grandchildren, Meagan, Marty, Somer, Lyndsey, Christman, Adam, and Hannah; his 10 great-grandchildren; his second wife, Judy; and his two surviving siblings, May Chase and Mary Beach.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and on Wednesday, March 20 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the services in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Reading, Michigan.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019