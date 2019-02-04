|
Judy M. Blurton, 74, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian. She was born May 1, 1944 in Charlotte, MI to Tobe & Leila Mae (Rosenbaum) Walker. Judy was married October 16, 1960 to Richard Blurton and he survives.
Judy was a graduate of Hillsdale High School and a member of the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. She had formerly been employed at Vaco, Klein Tools and most recently in the housekeeping department at Hillsdale College.
Surviving besides her husband Richard, of nearly 59 years is a daughter, Pam (Mark) Kirkendall of Tecumseh; three grandsons, Trevor (Nichoal) Kirkendall of St. Johns, Nick Kirkendall & Hannah McFarlane of Portland, Oregon and Adam Kirkendall of Tecumseh; a great-granddaughter, Sadie ; two siblings, Beverly Shaw of North Adams and Toby (Eleanor) Walker of Kalamazoo.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Vicky in infancy, a son, Scott and a brother, Gene.
There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time for Judy Blurton at this time. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society or the .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 4, 2019