Marion Emmett "Bud" Heller


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Emmett "Bud" Heller Obituary
Marion "Bud" Emmett Heller, age 86, of Camden, Michigan, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at his home. Bud was a graduate of Camden Frontier High School class of 1951 and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a heavy equipment operator for Winzeler Construction for many years. Bud was a member of the Montgomery American Legion.
Marion Emmett Heller was born on December 30, 1932, in Steuben County, Indiana, the son of Otis F. and Adelaide (Long) Heller.
Bud is survived by his sons, Emmett (Vicki Jo) Heller, of Edon, Robert (Tammy) Heller, of Ludington, Michigan and Calvin (Penny Sue) Heller, of Reading; daughter, Dawn (John) Fisk, of Edon; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and brothers, Myron Heller, of Camden and Richard "Dick" Heller, of Mason, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 grandchildren and a brother, Randall Heller.
In accordance with Bud's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. He will be interred at Edon Cemetery in a private ceremony in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to a .
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
