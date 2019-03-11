|
Mary K. Center, age 89, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Drews Village Green Assisted Living in Hillsdale. She was born January 5, 1930 in Jackson, Michigan to George and Katherine (Baker) Miller. Mary wed George Center on January 31, 1953 and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2014.
Mary graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947. She was employed as an accountant for Hillsdale Community Schools, retiring in 1988. In their retirement, Mary and George enjoyed wintering in Raymondville, Texas at the Gateway RV Park. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale and Night Owls Camping Club.
Survivors include two sons, Randy (Irene) Center of Denver, Indiana and Bradley Center of St. Louis, Michigan; daughter, Vonnie (Len) Sypkens of Grand Rapids; daughter-in-law, Ruth Boonzaaijer (Chris Selby) of Interlochen, Michigan; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and honorary family member, Sue (Jeff) Kuhn of Hillsdale.
In addition to her husband, George Center, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shelley Center; sister, Shirley Seely and brother, Robert Miller.
Funeral services for Mary Center will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale with Pastor Dan Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019