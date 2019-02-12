|
|
|
Mary Madeline Vincent, age 75, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. She was born March 28, 1943 in Wikwemikong, Manitoulin Island in Ontario, Canada to Charles and Cecilia (Trudeau) Peltier.
Funeral services for Mary Vincent will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Sault Tribe Cultural Center (11 Ice Circle Chimukwa, Sault Ste. Marie, MI, 49783). Burial will take place at a later date at Trout Lake Cemetery in Trout Lake, Michigan.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More