|
|
|
Richard "Ken" Cooper, 72, of Reading, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. He was born April 14, 1947 in Hope, AR. He married Laurie Burlew on November 28, 2009 and she survives.
There will be no services or calling hours for Ken Cooper at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home – George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More