Richard James "RJ" Cuthbertson, age 30 years of Addison, formerly of the Howell area, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 13, 1988, in Oregon, Ohio, the eldest son of James F. and Beatrice M. (Jackman) Cuthbertson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Father Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Fowlerville, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. and visitation on Tuesday from 9:15- 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities of Jackson, Hillsdale and Lenawee County.
Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
