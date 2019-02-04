|
Rolla L. "Pete" Johnson of Jerome, Michigan passed away on February 3, 2019 at RidgeCrest Health campus in Jackson. He was born on August 22, 1936 in Monroe, Indiana to Rolla and Violet (Burkhead) Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn (Rinkey) Johnson; two children, Eric Johnson and Mitzi (Jim) Bolton; one son-in-law, Frank Hagaman; three grandsons, Jed (Kelley) Hagaman, E.J. Johnson II and Zane Babcock; one step-grandson, Gage Bolton; two great grandchildren, Jim Hagaman and Hugh Hagaman; two step-great grandchildren, Anakin (Katie) Gautney and Parker Gautney; one brother, Howard (Hong) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; one daughter, Beth Hagaman; two sisters, Arvada Carroll and Neva Snell and one brother, Delbert Johnson.
Pete enjoyed driving truck throughout his career and also sang Barbershop with the Town and Country Chorus. He served his country in the United States Marines Corps and he also loved the Chicago Cubs.
A funeral service to honor the life of Rolla L. "Pete" Johnson will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Jackson on Saturday, February 9, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dave Cornwell officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Roseland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, February 8th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or to the .
