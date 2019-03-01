Home

Scott Douglas Crum, age 54, of Port St John, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Holmes Regional Hospital. Scott was born in Ypsilani, MI, later moving to Hillsdale County, MI, where he attended Waldron High School and graduated from Camden Frontier High School.
To share your memories of Scott or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit our website.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, www.newcomertitusville.com, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
