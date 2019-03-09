|
Sean Scott Hilyard, 48, of Jackson, MI, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home. He was born January 13, 1971, in Adrian, the son of the late Larry Hilyard and Diane Bright.
A funeral service for Sean will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the service.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sean can be made to the family. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
