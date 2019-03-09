Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Hilyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Scott Hilyard


1971 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Sean Scott Hilyard Obituary
Sean Scott Hilyard, 48, of Jackson, MI, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home. He was born January 13, 1971, in Adrian, the son of the late Larry Hilyard and Diane Bright.
A funeral service for Sean will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the service.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sean can be made to the family. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.