William "Bill" Dwyer of North Adams, Michigan passed away on March 17, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital. He was born on November 12, 1929 in Hudson, Michigan to Burt and Lucile (Clark) Dwyer.

Bill is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ruth (Davis); four children, William C. Dwyer, Neal F. (JoAnn) Dwyer, Glenda Dwyer and Troy (Kathy) Dwyer; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and one sister, Martha Lehman.

He was preceded in passing by two sisters, Onolee Smith and Theresa Keil; and one brother, Francis Dwyer.

Bill loved to maintain his lawn and when he wasn't doing that you could find him sitting on his patio enjoying nature. He enjoyed watching sports, especially horse racing. He also enjoyed traveling up north.

A funeral service to honor the life of William "Bill" Dwyer will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Thursday, March 21, 2019 beginning at noon. Private interment will take place at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to

