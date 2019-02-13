Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Dan" Stone. View Sign

On February 4, 2019, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Dan C. Stone, age 81, of Maryland, was welcomed into the open arms of Jesus.

He was born December 6, 1937 in Brooklyn Township, to the late Daniel B. and Ethel Stone.

Daniel was a member of the Harford Lodge #445, where his older brother Curtis Stone, is also a member. Dan was baptized in the First Universalist Church. He graduated from New Milford High School in 1955 and joined the Maryland Masonic Lodge in 1982.

Dan was a Human Resources officer for Visa Inc. for 25 years and a retired pastor from Delmont United Methodist Church.

He was a longtime member and Past Worshipful Master of the Palestine Masonic Lodge #189, Past Associate Grand Guardian of Jobs Daughters, Past Grand Royal Patron of Amaranth and Past Worthy Patron of Eastern Star. Dan was also the Assistant Grand Chaplin of the Grand Lodge of Maryland.

He enjoyed reading, trivia, genealogy and was an avid Penn State fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bryce Stone.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Judith Tye Stone; loving children, Andrew Stone and his wife, Tracey, Holly Stone and Heather Dunkerly and her husband, Todd; cherished grandchildren, Caitlin Pizarro and her husband, Mario, Courtney Litzenberger, Jessica Stone, Christian Litzenberger, Mason Piper, Brittany Stone, Chloe Litzenberger, Madeline Piper, Emily Stone, Claire Litzenberger, Alexis Stone, Megan Piper and Matthew Piper; and his dear brother, Curtis Stone. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Dan was surrounded with more love and affection than you can imagine. He was strong, hoped for more time with us, but was ready to go adore our Lord in His Heavenly Kingdom. We are grateful to have had enough time to tell him we cared about him, and thank him for being so wonderful. We will miss his wisdom, compassion, and humor. We are thankful his suffering was relatively short and he is at peace.

The last words he heard was each of us telling him how much we love him, and that each of us would keep this promise... when he was diagnosed in November, he took each of his children aside and asked them to take care of our Mom. On hearing we will honor his wish, with the song "Onward Christian Soldiers" filling the room, he peacefully ran into his Savior's arms.

In honor of his two grandchildren, his longtime membership with the Masonic Lodge and the love for his church, donations may be made to the following: Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake, P.O. Box 10822, Baltimore, MD 21234 or visit



