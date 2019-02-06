Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earle Gumaer. View Sign

Earle G. Gumaer, 89, of New Milford, entered into rest on February 3, 2019 at his home.

He is the son of the late William Gumaer and Emma Lewis.

Earle is survived by his two daughters, Barbara Phillips and Linda and Frank Penny; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; and extended family members; a very dear friend, Dale Grant.

He was predeceased by a son, Richard Gumaer.

Prior to his retirement in 1994, Earle was a fork lift operator for Robins Door and Sash for more than twenty years. Before that he was employed as a driver for the Buick dealership in Binghamton, N.Y., moving vehicles around the lot and enjoying the new models before everyone else.

Earle was fascinated with antique cars. He took great pride in caring for his lawn. Earle loved animals and caring for his cat, Jesse, and his Duckies daily which kept him going.

Earle especially cherished spending time with his great great grandchildren and always bringing them candy. He was known for his happy whistling and dancing.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be made in the Harford Cemetery in the spring. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 936, Hallstead, PA 18822 to assist with his final expenses.





